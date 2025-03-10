Ex-UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer devastated over beloved snowboarder Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath's death - "This loss hits differently"

Australian snowboarder Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath has tragically passed away at the age of 38, leaving the sports community in mourning. Trembath, best known for his vibrant personality and roles in 'The Adventures of Danny' and 'The Dingo,' was a beloved figure in extreme sports.

Ad

Tributes have poured in following his sudden passing. Former UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer expressed her devastation in a heartfelt social media post:

"Some people come into your life and leave a mark that lasts forever. They’re the ones who radiate happiness, positivity, adventure and truly making everyone feel special. @thedingoinsnow was that incredible person. This loss hits differently. I’m so thankful for the time I got to work with him, share advice, travel, and just be in his amazing presence."

Ad

Trending

She added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It was truly an honor. Please, hug your loved ones tight. Dingo knew how much I loved him, and I felt his love in return. This is devastating, and it’s a loss that’s hard to comprehend. Rest in peace, my dear friend Dingo. I’ll love you forever."

Check out some of the snaps posted by Brittney Palmer:

Ad

Brittney Palmer posted pictures of snowboarder Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath in a tribute post. [Images courtesy: @brittneypalmer via Instagram]

Ad

Trembath started snowboarding competitively at age nine and turned professional by 17. Though he retired from competition, he remained a key figure in action sports as an ambassador for Monster Energy.

When Brittney Palmer revealed her decision to retire from UFC

Longtime UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer officially retired in 2023, after more than a decade with the promotion. Palmer, who joined the UFC in 2011 at UFC 125, announced her retirement after winning Ringcard Girl of the Year at the 15th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards.

Ad

Palmer seized the opportunity to retire while accepting her award, calling it the perfect way to close her UFC chapter. Beyond the octagon, she has established herself as a successful contemporary artist and model, working with UFC, Topps trading cards, and various brands.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Palmer explained that balancing her UFC career with her growing art business led to her decision:

“I’ve done it for a long time and I think I’ve always had the question so many times. ‘When are you going to quit? When are you going to give another girl a shot?’ I get these interview questions, and so I think about it, I’m 36 years old. I always said that once my art career started to level up to where my UFC career is and I wasn’t able to commit to both evenly, that I would have to make the decision. It was just time. You feel it.”

Ad

Check out Brittney Palmer's comment below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.