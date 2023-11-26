Ex-UFC star Derek Brunson wants a PFL rule gone right after his promotional debut win against Ray Cooper

Former UFC star Derek Brunson made his PFL debut recently against two-time welterweight champion Ray Cooper.

Brunson was on a two-fight losing streak before being released from the UFC. However, he managed to secure an impressive victory in his first fight under the PFL. The fight started off with Cooper on the front foot and he managed to land a wild punch from an awkward position in the first round.

However, as the fight went on, Derek Brunson grew more comfortable inside the cage and went on to secure a unanimous decision victory. During an interview with MMA Junkie following the fight, Brunson spoke about how the fight could have ended differently if there was a slight change in the rules of the PFL.

While speaking about how using elbows during the fight is illegal in the PFL, Brunson said:

"It's crazy, I had to like think, think, think, to not elbow him and he was like tying up my arms and when you're tying up my arms I can just drop an elbow. So yeah, if you were able to elbow there, I'm finishing the fight."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

Derek Brunson is open to signing a multi-fight deal to face Jake Paul

The former UFC star and Jake Paul have been rumored to fight in the past. However, since Brunson was signed with the UFC at the time, the potential fight did not happen.

But his recent move to the PFL has opened the doors for a potential fight against 'The Problem Child'.

Speaking about the same during a recent interview with SunSport, Brunson said:

“Jake Paul is now with the PFL, we’ve got a bit of history. He asked Dana to fight me a couple years ago, so that’s a possibility. People saw me going over to the PFL and thought the timetable was there and it was perfect."

Further, Derek Brunson also revealed that he is open to fighting Jake Paul in an MMA fight as well. Upon being asked if he would agree to a double-header deal that was offered to Nate Diaz to face 'The Problem Child' in boxing and MMA, he said:

"Yeah, I’d be open to that. I love challenging myself, so definitely I’d be up for that.”