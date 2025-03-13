Ex-UFC star issues bold prediction about Ilia Topuria's cryptic announcement: "If it's Conor, you're right"

Ilia Topuria may be stepping in there with Conor McGregor for his next fight after a recent social media tease from the former, according to a former UFC heavyweight. On his YouTube channel Extra Thiccc, Brendan Schaub posted a reaction video to a recent tweet from the former UFC featherweight champion which was equal parts exciting but also vague.

Taking to his personal X page a few days ago to give a quasi-update on the movement toward his next fight in the octagon, Topuria stated:

"When we announce it, you won't believe it. Get ready."

Referencing the framing of Topuria's move up in weight being attached to a bout announcement that fans won't believe, Schaub stated:

"Well now you've put this out there that we won't believe it. If it's Dustin Poirier, I'd believe that. Islam [Makhachev], I assume that. Justin Gaethje, I'd believe that. If it's anybody in the top five or Charles Oliveira, no, we'd all believe it. But maybe for casuals, if they don't believe it like who?"

He continued:

"But for the majority of us like, when we announce it you won't believe it. Also get ready. Well dude now you're f****ng with me. Get ready? Well, if it's Conor, you're right. I didn't believe it and I wasn't ready. Outside of that, who could it be?"

Check Schaub's thoughts on Topuria's social media tease [at the 1:25 mark] below:

Next move for Ilia Topuria contemplated by another former UFC vet

Ilia Topuria's next move is understandably an exciting topic for many as the undefeated professional mixed martial artist vacated his featherweight strap to pursue bigger opportunities at 155 pounds. UFC analyst and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has also weighed in on the speculation with his own theories for what lies ahead in Topuria's career.

Bisping seemes to be of the opinion that the 28-year-old will next get the opportunity to become a champion in yet another weight category and foresees Topuria contending for Islam Makhachev's lightweight strap next. Taking to his YouTube channel recently to discuss his thoughts on what the next fight could be for the Georgian/ Spanish combatant, Bisping quipped (via MMA Fighting):

"The reality is, Islam Makhachev has got to fight somebody soon and so does Ilia Topuria. Justin Gaethje wants to fight for the belt, but Justin Gaethje really doesn't give a s**t right now. I think Justin Gaethje is happy making the phenomenal amount of money that he is... If you asked me to bet, I think Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria [is next]."

