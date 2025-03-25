Ex-UFC star looks back at Molly McCann's journey from "working in a subway sandwich shop" to flying around the world: "She absolutely smashed it" 

Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Molly McCann's professional MMA career and retirement from the sport. Following the first-round submission defeat against Alexia Thainara at UFC London on March 22, McCann announced her decision to retire.

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping noted that the win-loss ration in her recent fights may have influenced McCann's decision to retire.

He then addressed the section of MMA fans that has been critical of McCann, emphasizing the positive aspects of her personality and progress over the years:

"She fought her a** off every single time. Win or lose, she provided a lot of excitement... Always brought passion, excitement and energy. But more importantly, I would like to talk about the bigger picture. ... She's changed her life from working in a Subway sandwich shop to flying around the world, competing in Arenas, making good money, opening the doors for other opportunities, she absolutely smashed it."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (27:27):

Molly McCann's heartfelt retirement speech moved Paddy Pimblett to tears

With her UFC London defeat, Molly McCann's record dropped to 1-4 in her last five fights. During her octagon interview, 'Meatball' acknowledged that a relatively quick defeat against a fighter who was competing on short notice was not a positive indicator for her competitive career, stating:

"I started this sport at 24, I walked into that gym with these three boys, and I've given you all my f* heart and soul. But tonight, with that performance with someone on a week's notice, it's not good enough. I'm not coming in here just for the payday... The UFC deserves more, I deserve more and [the fans] deserve more."

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett, a close friend and teammate of McCann, was overwhelmed with emotions watching her retire. As the audience gave her a standing ovation, a teary-eyed Pimblett was seen paying his respect to McCann.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's reaction below (0:44):

