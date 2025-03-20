Ex-UFC star makes feelings known after Joe Rogan poses "Who killed JFK?" question in the wake of Donald Trump releasing the assassination files

Joe Rogan is known to share his thoughts on a wide variety of topics on The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator has built one of the strongest podcasts in the world due to his willingness to discuss any issue, regardless of how controversial it may be.

While he is less active on social media, he often chimes in on trending topics. After United States President Donald Trump released the remaining sealed documents in the JFK Files on Tuesday, Rogan took to X to question who killed former President John F. Kennedy, posting:

"So, who killed JFK?"

Former UFC welterweight title challenger and Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields responded to Rogan, suggesting that the government is withholding information regarding the assassination of Kennedy:

"Mossad/CIA/Mafia all working together but they aren't gonna release that part"

Check out Joe Rogan's post on the JFK Files and Jake Shields' response below:

While there is nothing in the files that suggests Mossad or the mafia had anything to do with the death of the former President, Gary Underhill reportedly confided in others that a small group in the CIA was responsible for the assassination. The former CIA agent was found dead less than six months after Kennedy, with his cause of death described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Joe Rogan discusses ethnic homogeneity

Joe Rogan recently hosted Darryl Cooper of the Martyr Made podcast on episode #2289 of JRE. The UFC commentator questioned the world's view on Poland's push for ethnic homogeneity by comparing the nation to China. He claimed that people get nervous when a predominantly white country wants to remain that way before stating:

"China is Chinese people. We all agree that it's filled primarily with Chinese people. There's people who live there from all walks of life, all over the world, but it's mostly Chinese people. If China had decided that they wanted to remain Chinese, and stay Chinese and that being Chinese is very important to what China is, no one would have a problem with that."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Rogan claimed that Poland having a similar mentality makes people believe they want to be an all-white nation. He suggested that people are not comfortable with such discussions due to World War II, where the Nazis publicly shared a similar mindset.

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

