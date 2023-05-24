Paige VanZant made her debut in the UFC in 2014, and quickly became a fan-favorite due to her ability to win inside the cage and look the part outside of the cage.

VanZant was released by the promotion in 2020 following a submission loss to Amanda Ribas, and signed a deal with the Bare Knuckle FC. Alongside her new combat sports career, she also created an OnlyF*ns account, which has surged in popularity.

Paige VanZant has now taken to Instagram to post a spicy set of images of her alongside her husband Austin Vanderford, which has sent fans into a frenzy. Vanderford himself is a professional fighter who currently competes in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA.

The former UFC fighter said the following:

"Yummy...."

See the post below:

Fans reacted in a number of ways, with many of them showing support to the couple. They said this:

"When are the tapes being released?"

"Why is everyone hating? This is actually very hot and they are a couple, freaking haters."

"He needs a stunt double, me. No really total respect y'all are awesome."

"See us Oregonians can produce beautiful people."

See the fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Paige VanZant's Instagram post [Images courtesy: @paigevanzant on Instagram]

Paige VanZant expected to return to Bare Knuckle FC, as per the company president

Paige VanZant has not competed in combat sports at all since 2021, and despite her OnlyF*ns account soaring in popularity, she is still eager to do battle in the ring.

Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman has confirmed that VanZant will return to the promotion, but has not confirmed when. Feldman himself questioned whether or not the former UFC fighter would return to combat sports, given the amount of money she was making from other avenues. During a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, he said this:

"I actually questioned that myself, but she had a conversation with a couple of the guys on the team and I don’t think that she’s moved on. I think she wants one more crack at it. I know that I want to give her one more crack at it, so I think we’re going to have at least one more run there"

Feldman continued by praising Paige VanZant's desire to step into the ring and compete, stating the following:

"I take my hat off to her. Whatever she’s doing outside the ring, that’s on her own and let her do whatever she’s doing to make that kind of money she’s making, but as far as being a fighter, she keeps wanting to challenge herself and how can you not respect that"

