Ex-UFC star shares one-word reaction to current UFC men's undisputed champions featuring Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria and the rest's staggering record

A former UFC star recently expressed his thoughts after learning about the combined record of the reigning UFC men's champions, including Ilia Topuria, in their fights since 2021. The ex-UFC champion used a single word to voice his inference.

The @espnmma Instagram update that provided this info counted Topuria as the reigning undisputed featherweight champ despite the Spaniard relinquishing his title in late February. Currently, Topuria is in the hunt for a shot at Islam Makhachev's lightweight gold.

The @espnmma post also revealed the individual records of all the reigning men's UFC champions in their fights since 2021. It exhibited that the reigning lightweight champ, Makhachev, had been the most active UFC champion in the last four years, taking to the octagon nine times.

On the contrary, the current heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, stayed the least active, with just two fights within the same timeline. However, the former UFC welterweight king, Tyron Woodley, was startled by the fact that the current UFC champs hold a 53-0-1 combined record in their fights since 2021.

'T-Wood' took to the comments section of the post and penned:

"crazy"

Tyron Woodley's reaction to @espnmma's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

UFC Hall Of Famer wanted Ilia Topuria to clear out the featherweight division before moving to lightweight

Ilia Topuria defeated the two former champions, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway consecutively before vacating the UFC featherweight gold and moving up to lightweight. A large part of Topuria's narrative behind his move was that there were no deserving contenders at featherweight to challenge him.

However, the former UFC welterweight champ and Hall Of Famer, Matt Serra, recently opined that he would have liked to watch Topuria take on a few more challengers at featherweight. In his appearance on a recent episode of the OverDogs podcast, Serra said:

"I would have liked to see him [Topuria] at 145 [pounds] a little bit more because I feel he had some big wins obviously with Volkanovski and Max Holloway. But I think it might be a little premature to go up. Not that he couldn't do it, I'm sure he can do it, but why not be a savage and clear out that division even more?"

Check out Matt Serra's comments below (01:25:30):

