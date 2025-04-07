Ex-UFC star wants 'old T-City back' as Brian Ortega seemingly shushes Lerone Murphy following the Englishman's callout

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender, Lerone Murphy, defeated Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Vegas 105 and called out Brian Ortega afterward. Ortega reacted to the callout and shushed Murphy, to which former UFC star Derek Brunson responded. Murphy is on an 8-fight win streak and is looking to fight Ortega next and put his name in the title contention.

After his win over Emmett, Murphy called out Ortega in the press conference and asserted that he would finish the Mexican. The 33-year-old said:

"Just a fight I’ve been looking at for a while, and obviously, you see Diego Lopes go on to get a title shot after beating him, so I want to take a similar route. I fought Dan Ige, same as Lopes too, so yeah man, give me one of them guys. I finish him. That simple, I finish him. I get better with every fight, I get more expereience and I get more confident.”

Ortega responded to Murphy's callout and shushed the Englishman. Former UFC middleweight contender Brunson responded to Ortega's post and said that he wants to see the old 'T-City' back.

Check out Derek Brunson's comment below:

Screenshot of Brian Ortega's post and Derek Brunson's comment [Image Courtesy: @BrianTcity and @DerekBrunson on X]

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy wants to follow in the footsteps of former featherweight champion

Lerone Murphy is looking to follow in the footsteps of former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Ahead of his fight at YFC Vegas 105, Murphy expressed his interest in fighting for the title with a win over Emmett. 'The Miracle' wants to follow Topuria who also got a title shot after beating Emmett.

Murphy will be keeping a close eye on the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Ahead of his bout with Emmett, Murphy said:

"Ilia Topuria went on to fight for the title after Josh Emmett. For me, this is the No. 1 contender fight. Behind Lopes and Volkanovksi who are fighting the week after, I think this is the best fight in the division."

"I'm always gonna be me. I'm never gonna be fake. I could be fake and be an actor, but I'm always gonna stick to what feels good for me. I'm just gonna let my fighting do the talking. Keep stacking up wins and surely after a bit, everyone would get behind me."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below:

