Ex-UFC veteran slams DA for trying to get Cain Velasquez sentenced to 30 years in prison

Former UFC star Josh Thomson recently shared his thoughts on Cain Velasquez getting sentenced to five years in prison and slammed the district attorney (DA) who tried to get him incarcerated for 30 years.

In 2022, Velasquez was involved in a high-speed car chase that involved him following his son's alleged molester over 11 miles through San Jose, California. The UFC legend fired a gun at the accused's truck, which had three people inside, and struck his stepfather in the process. While he seemingly meant to target the accused, the DA argued that he was trying to kill all three people in the truck.

Subsequently, the DA recommended a 30-year sentence for the ex-UFC heavyweight champion. In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson sounded off on the DA's actions and said:

"What a piece of sh*t. I think everyone f**king agrees, what a piece of sh*t. Like, why are you chasing that? You're chasing that because it's Cain Velasquez's name? You wanna make a name for yourself, you can say, 'I put Cain Velasquez in jail.' Why? It just baffles me, John [McCarthy], our system is so broken."

Catch Josh Thomson's comments below (0:50):

Daniel Cormier reacts to Cain Velasquez getting sentenced to five years in prison

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Cain Velasquez getting sentenced and expressed heartfelt support for his fellow UFC veteran. Cormier and Velasquez notably trained together at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) and have been friends for a long time.

In a recent Instagram Story, the former two-division UFC champion shared his reaction to Velasquez's sentencing and wrote:

"Warrior! Cain, you are the man. That won't ever change. You will approach this like you've done every step of your life. See you soon, champ."

Velasquez's five-year sentence notably includes time served, which means the UFC icon will likely spend about a year behind bars. He has been out of jail since November 2022, serving his time under house arrest, and will receive credit for 1,283 days of time served.

