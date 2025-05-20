“Excel at the highest level of global competition” - Nadaka Yoshinari hyped to join the best strikers in the world at ONE Championship

After teasing global audiences with his elite capabilities at ONE 172, Nadaka Yoshinari has gone all in with the world's largest martial arts organization. The 24-year-old Japanese superstar has officially joined ONE Championship's talent-stacked striking divisions, and he's excited to duke it out with the world's best.

The ten-time Muay Thai world champion said in a ONE Championship press release:

"I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge in combat sports. I am determined to prove that the beautiful and technical Muay Thai style I've developed alongside Mr. Nakagawa, the dedicated coaches at Eiwa Sports Gym, my fellow teammates, and my respected seniors can truly excel at the highest level of global competition."

Nadaka Yoshinari turned heads in his dazzling promotional debut last March, where he obliterated Rak Erawan at Saitama Super Arena. The Eiwa Sports Gym representative used his blinding speed to run circles around his Thai opponent while peppering him with lightning-fast combinations.

Despite having a huge lead, the former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion showed his killer instinct in the third round when he put Rak away for good.

Who's next for Nadaka Yoshinari in ONE Championship?

Nadaka Yoshinari fights at 115 pounds, which could open the door for ONE Championship to establish an atomweight Muay Thai division.

The Japanese star has some history with ONE Friday Fights standout Songchainoi Kiatsongrit. The Thai upstart has gone 9-0 in the promotion so far, and could look to restart his rivalry with Yoshinari.

There are also plenty of intriguing matchups that await The Eiwa Sports Gym athlete if he decides to fight at 125 pounds. A superfight with two-sport strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will definitely garner a lot of interest.

