(Exclusive): "I feel like she's the best in the world" - Tabatha Ricci names reigning UFC women's champion as her dream opponent

Tabatha Ricci is currently riding a four fight win-streak, and is extremely clear on what she hopes to achieve in the near future.

Ricci, who competes in the strawweight division, holds a record of 9-1, and she has a dream opponent in mind.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ricci caught up with Andrew Whitelaw and named reigning UFC strawweight champion, Zhang Weili, as her dream fight. She went on to add that she believes Weili is the best fighter in the division, and praised her for her well rounded game.

She said:

“Weili. I need to fight her so I can get my belt. One day it's coming. I feel like she's the best in the world… she's definitely a well rounded fighter. I think she's the best in the division so far. I want to be the best so I need to fight the best”

From her comments, it's clear that Tabatha Ricci sees herself as a future world champion. While her recent run is certainly impressive, she isn't currently slated for a title shot.

In fact, Ricci, who is currently ranked #10 among active strawweights, is set to face Lupita 'Loopy' Godinez at UFC 295 on November 11th. Despite her title ambitions, she will be fighting down the rankings.

That being said, an impressive performance could catapult her to the top 5, and put her in the conversation to be the next in line for a shot at Weili.

Tabatha Ricci's MMA Record - What does it look like?

Ricci, who goes by the moniker 'Baby Shark,' holds a 9-1 record in professional mixed martial arts. Her only loss is to Manon Fiorot, who finished her via TKO in the 2nd round back in 2021.

Since then, Ricci has rebounded with four wins on the trot, and has looked impressive in every outing since. She is a fairly well-rounded mixed martial artist with a particular emphasis on her grappling.

She holds 1 KO to her name, with 3 submissions and 5 decisions rounding out her MMA record. One of her marquee wins was over former title challenger Jessica Penne, who she beat via submission due to an armbar.

Check out Tabatha Ricci's armbar win over Jessica Penne here:

