Exclusive: Jason Jackson expresses interest in challenging undefeated Bellator champion, says it "would make a great fight"

Jason Jackson recently heaped praise on an undefeated Bellator champion and expressed interest in eventually moving up to challenge him. The Jamaican won the welterweight championship this past November and has his sights set on one day becoming a two-division champion.

'The A**-Kicking Machine' has defeated several former champions including Benson Henderson and Douglas Lima before dethroning Yaroslav Amosov, who had an unbeaten 27-0 MMA record. Jackson has remained active as he recently made a quick turnaround and competed at the PFL vs. Bellator: Champions vs. Champions event this past February.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The A**-Kicking Machine' heaped praise on reigning Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen, who has an unbeaten 15-0 MMA record. Jackson mentioned that he would be interested in moving up to 185 pounds to challenge Eblen in the future in hopes of becoming a two-division champion. He said:

Trending

"I wouldn't mind one day challenging Johnny Eblen, you what I'm saying? He's a great fighter. And he had to climb his way to the top [of his division] the same way I did. So I think him and I probably one day will make a great fight." [5:27 - 5:39]

Check out the full Sportskeeda MMA exclusive with Jason Jackson below:

How many title defenses does Jason Jackson and Johnny Eblen have?

Jason Jackson and Johnny Eblen have both been impressive in their respective divisions en route to their Bellator title wins.

Eblen pulled off an upset and dethroned MMA legend Gegard Mousasi to become the new middleweight champion at Bellator 282 and has since made two successful title defenses. He is believed to be defending his title in a rematch against Fabian Edwards after the Englishman defeated Aaron Jeffery in a title-eliminator bout this past March.

Meanwhile, Jackson handed Yaroslav Amosov his first career loss this past November to win the welterweight championship. He then defeated Ray Cooper III, but it was a non-title bout.

Jackson is set to make his first welterweight title defense against Ramazan Kuramagomedov at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin on Jun.22.

Check out Jason Jackson's most recent win below:

Expand Tweet