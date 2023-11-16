Exclusive: Jon Jones' "worst enemy" can haunt him unless careful, says MMA legend Dan Severn 

MMA legend Dan Severn has claimed that Jon Jones' 'worst enemy' can potentially haunt him.

Jones is widely considered to be the best MMA fighter of all time. Having cemented his legacy in the light heavyweight division of the UFC, 'Bones' won the heavyweight championship earlier this year against Ciryl Gane.

He was then supposed to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 but was forced to withdraw because of an injury.

Speaking about Jones' legacy during a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, legend Dan Severn had this to say about his potential fight against Stipe Miocic:

"We don't have the crystal ball to know what the future beholds. You hope for the best and plan accordingly... Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. You better have plans B, C, and D ready to go, because sometimes things go array."

Severn then spoke about how Jones is his own worst enemy, stating:

"Jon Jones is one of the most incredibly gifted athletes. His biggest obstacle is looking in the mirror and looking right back at Jon Jones. He is his own worst enemy. He can do whatever he wants to do... He just has to keep his priorities straight. And if he can't keep his priorities straight, just keep better people around you."

Tom Aspinall makes case for a potential fight against Jon Jones

After Jones was forced to withdraw from his fight against Stipe Miocic, the UFC decided to put an interim heavyweight championship on the line between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

The fight was won by Aspinall via an emphatic first-round knockout. Since then, many fans and prominent figures in the MMA community have expressed their desire to see the Brit take on Jones.

Speaking about it during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Tom Aspinall urged Jones to skip past a fight against Miocic and face him instead:

"I want to fight Jones, man. And this is no disrespect to Stipe at all. After a performance like Saturday night, who really cares about 42-year-old Stipe who has not fought for three or four years coming back and fighting Jon Jones? You know what I mean? I just knocked out the scariest dude in the UFC in a minute."

Catch his comments below:

