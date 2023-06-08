Exclusive: Khamzat Chimaev should expect Kamaru Usman fight to be a 'reality check', says UFC welterweight 

UFC welterweight Adam Fugitt believes Khamzat Chimaev is in for a rude awakening if he is booked to face Kamaru Usman in the octagon.

Chimaev hasn't fought in the cage since his infamous appearance at UFC 279. 'Borz' missed weight for his main event bout against Nate Diaz by 7.5lbs and was instead scheduled to face Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout. The 29-year-old went on to win via a first round submission.

Since that fight, Dana White stated that Chimaev's future lies at middleweight, with a potential bout against either Paulo Costa or Robert Whittaker consistently running through the rumor mill.

Now, however, Khamzat Chimaev looks set to remain at welterweight and Kamaru Usman could be his next fight after the Chechen-born Swede called out Usman on Twitter.

Weighing in on the potential superfight was Adam Fugitt, who spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA.

According to the 34-year-old, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is still one of the greatest welterweights of all time and poses more threats to Khamzat Chimaev than his previous opponents. He said:

"Kamaru is [a GOAT]. I definitely think this is somebody to give him [Chimaev] a reality check for sure. He's definitely going to be able to shut down some of that wrestling Chimaev brings and I think his striking is better than Gilbert Burns."

Check out the exclusive interview here (4:05):

Israel Adesanya weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev's threat to his title reign

Israel Adesanya has revealed he's open to facing Khamzat Chimaev, but the polarizing fighter must earn his shot first.

Speaking about his future and what's next for his title reign, 'The Last Stylebender' appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he was asked about Khamzat Chimaev.

'Borz' has long been calling for a bout against Adesanya despite only two middleweight bouts in the UFC under his belt. In regards to their potential fight, Adesanya insisted Chimaev must first conquer Kamaru Usman. He said:

"Trust me, I'm not scared of no one on this f***ing planet. No one. And also, guess what. I like a challenge. [Chimaev] presents something unique... It's a big fight. That's why I like that. Cheddar makes it better. But he's [got] Kamaru [Usman to think about] and I think after that, he's probably gonna go for the title... I've got bigger fish to fry. I'm gonna be there in July [at UFC 290] and I'm going to see what's up."

Catch the podcast here (42:40):

