Exclusive: Merab Dvalishvili's coach shares bold preview for Sean O'Malley rematch, expects "much more violent" fight 

Merab Dvalishvili's coach, John Wood, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC bantamweight title rematch between his fighter and Sean O'Malley. The pair are set to headline the upcoming UFC 316 event, which takes place at the Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey on June 7.

Dvalishvili and O'Malley first faced off back at UFC 306, with 'Suga' making the walk to the octagon as the champion. He had been hoping to successfully defend his title for a second time, whereas 'The Machine' was competing for UFC gold for the first time.

Much had been made about how the fight would play out in the build-up, with many either predicting a flash knockout win for O'Malley or a dominant unanimous decision victory for Dvalishvili.

Those backing the Georgian would then be proved correct, as he dominated the 30-year-old with his wrestling and seemingly endless cardio. Dvalishvili regularly took O'Malley down and nullified any of his offense as he cruised to a victory on the scorecards.

While many fans would then expect the rematch between the pair to go the same way, Wood instead expects a much more violent encounter. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, he offered his preview of the fight, stating:

"I think it's going to be a much more violent fight. I think you're going to see Sean come out with a much more damaged look, whether we get the finish or not. I think there's strong potential for that to happen. But I think you're going to see a lot of damage in this fight. A lot of bumps and bruises and cuts and blood."

Check out John Wood's comments below (7:05):

Sean O'Malley predicts UFC 316 rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

With seemingly everyone offering their predictions for the UFC 316 main event in recent weeks, fans have finally heard from the challenger, Sean O'Malley, after he shared his thoughts his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Speaking in a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, O'Malley shared his prediction for the fight. He said:

''I gotta win the first three rounds and I gotta win the last two rounds. I gotta break 'The Machine' and I gotta beat him, win the positions and I know I could beat Merab. He is open to be getting knocked out. I am very confident that I can put his lights out. I am also confident that I can beat him in a five-round fight.''

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on the Merab Dvalishvili rematch below:

