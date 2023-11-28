Mike Perry doesn't care for the UFC BMF belt; dismisses Justin Gaethje as the titleholder

Mike Perry has claimed that he does not care about the UFC's BMF belt and has dismissed Justin Gaethje as its titleholder.

Perry is set to face fellow former UFC fighter Eddie Alvarez on December 2 in the main event of BKFC 56 for the 'King of Violence' belt. Ahead of his scheduled 175-pound bare-knuckle boxing matchup, 'Platinum' spoke with Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda MMA to discuss a variety of topics.

During the interview, Mike Perry revealed that he doesn't care for the UFC's BMF belt and that the title's original winner, Jorge Masvidal, is the real BMF. He said:

"It's the biggest bare-knuckle event... It's nice to have a belt. The 'King of Violence' belt sounds like such a cool belt. I'm a GMF. I'm a 'Good Motherf***er'. I don't care for the BMF belt. Besides, my BMF title champion would be Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal. So, Eddie Alvarez can go back down to lightweight if he doesn't retire after I knock him out."

Eddie Alvarez responds to Mike Perry's steroid accusations

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez engaged in a lighthearted body-punching exchange during their face-off at the BKFC 56 press conference. Following the press conference, Perry made a bold claim by suggesting almost all of his opponents, including Alvarez, use steroids during his interview with Helen Yee. He said:

"I was just saying before the camera turned on. Steroids and all, these guys take them. I smash them anyways. There's no way his n*pples should have been that hard. Don't know what the f**k he was so excited about. Can't wait to perform December 2nd."

Watch Perry discuss the topic at 0:52 in the video below:

Responding to the accusations, Eddie Alvarez took to X/Twitter and claimed that he had never taken a drug in his entire life. Suggesting he is down for any random testing, Alvarez posted:

"Hey @PlatinumPerry I hope you aren’t serious about any steroid accusations , that’s crazy talk , Im 100 percent down for any random testing from now unit the end of time , just say the word , We can split the cost . I drink coffee , Zero drugs my entire life . Not 1 Ever"

