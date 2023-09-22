Exclusive: Noche UFC fighter Kyle Nelson offers a nuanced argument in favor of controversial split draw

UFC Noche fighter Kyle Nelson has given his opinion on the controversial split draw of the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko fight.

The highly anticipated rematch between Grasso and Shevchenko was overshadowed by controversy after it was declared a split draw. Interestingly, that wouldn't have been the case if judge Mike Bell had not scored the fifth round of the fight 10-8 in favor of the Mexican.

This has become a hot topic of discussion, with many suggesting how Valentina Shevchenko should have been crowned the new champion. However, Kyle Nelson, who was in action on the same card, does not think so.

Speaking about the controversial split draw during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Giancarlo Aulino, Kyle Nelson had this to say:

"I know I've seen a lot of fights before where I thought the draw was deserved. My fight against Doo Ho Choi, I don't think so much. But I remember watching Frankie Edgar's title fight (vs. Gray Maynard) and it was a draw. I felt like that was the only right call to make. You couldn't give it to either fighter so the draw was the right decision."

He added:

"I'm not sure again with that 10-8 round. That kind of throws a weird wrench in the dynamic of that draw. So, I'm not sure about that. I think draws happen more than they're called... I don't think there's anything wrong with draw... A draw is better than robbing one person off the fight."

Kyle Nelson reveals why he opened an MMA gym in his local area

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nelson has opened an MMA gym in his local area in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. With his gym, the UFC fighter aims to provide an outlet for troubled youth and help them catch onto a positive path in their lives.

While talking about it during an appearance on Vibe 105.5FM Toronto, Kyle Nelson had this to say:

"I know there's a lot of issues going on with some of the youth just not having a postive outlet, so they're getting into trouble and stuff like that. And so, I think the perfect cure for that is mixed martial arts. I think getting our young kids into a constructive disciplined martial arts, where they're gonna learn honor, respect, all that stuff. " [8:32 - 8:59]

