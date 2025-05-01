  • home icon
  • Exclusive: Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson puts the UFC on blast, as calls mount for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Exclusive: Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson puts the UFC on blast, as calls mount for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified May 01, 2025 15:04 GMT
Quinton
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (middle) talks about the potential fight between Jon Jones (left) and Tom Aspinall (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

MMA legend and former UFC light-heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson sat down for an exclusive interview with Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda MMA on YouTube. One of the more interesting topics of the conversation was Jackson's take on the hotly discussed potential bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

The unification bout between the UFC heavyweight champ Jones and interim titleholder Aspinall has been talked about for months. Despite the potential fight being dubbed as the biggest in UFC history, the promotion and the fighters can't seem to come to an agreement.

On the speculation that Jon Jones could possibly be "ducking" the Aspinall fight, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson said (13:07):

"Jon Jones has been putting in work for years and putting UFC on the map. And Tom Aspinall, he's doing his part, you know. He's growing his fanbase a lot and a lot of fans want to see that fight, right? But Jon Jones is like, 'Hey, pay me what I want, pay me what I want.' And you can't get mad at that. Some people saying Jon's is ducking him [Aspinall], but if the UFC gave us a piece of the company, you wouldn't have stuff like that."
Listen to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson here:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson talks about the United Fight League

When Jackson mentioned "a piece of the company" he was referencing the United Fight League, a new promotion in which the MMA legend is a franchise owner.

Founded by Harrison Rogers, the UFL prides itself as the first and only MMA promotion that offers its fighters health and life insurance, as well as shares in the company.

Touching on Harrison's efforts to help new fighters fighting in the UFL, Jackson said (2:00):

"I feel like Harrison is doing it the right way. These guys, a lot of these guys, they're just leaving the amateur leagues and they stepping off into the low-level pro. That's the way you go with this format. And Harrison's bringing in some big guns to be team owners, not just coaches. They can coach and own. And I really like the style format of the scoring."

On Friday, May 2, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson will be participating as a coach at UFL 6: Scottsdale vs Orange County. He will coach five fighters representing Orange County against fighters from Scottsdale, coached by fellow former UFC champ, Henry 'Triple C' Cejudo.

About the author
Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.

Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.

Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.

Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
