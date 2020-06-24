Exclusive: Somesh Kamra provides an update on Bharat Kandare's next UFC Fight

Somesh Kamra gives us an update on the future of the UFC in India

Somesh Kamra praises the UFC for their decision to continue with events even during lock down

Somesh Kamra

Somesh Kamra is the manager of India's only UFC fighter, Bharat Kandare. A known face in the world of Indian MMA, Somesh Kamra is arguably the only person in India to have a direct connection with the UFC. Currently, a host of the show the Ultimate Guide to UFC on Sony Pit Stop on Sony Network, India's broadcaster for UC, Somesh Kamra has been an active promoter of the sport of MMA in India.

Somesh Karma gave an update on the current status of the UFC and their plans in India, he informed to us that the UFC being a global leader of the sport only takes steps after heavy scrutiny. However, he also said that the UFC was very serious about entering the Indian market. Not only them but also the Sony Network was keen on promoting MMA in India.

"Well… as far as the future of the UFC in India is concerned, let me remind the people that the UFC is a global organization. The responsibilities that come along with being a global leader are tremendous and each step is analyzed and scrutinized very carefully before fruition. Having said that, the UFC is extremely serious and passionate about India. I can vouch for that. Their broadcasters, Sony Sports have been equally passionate and are actively involved in developing the sport and UFC as a brand in India. You can see that by the constant content they are producing with live shows during all PPV’s and the Ultimate Guide to UFC on Facebook. Sony Sports has a lot of positive plans for developing MMA and the UFC in India."

Somesh Kamra pointed out that it was UFC and their decision to continue events during the pandemic that allowed the sport to continue. Somesh Kamra even added that instead of support the UFC other organizations were using full force to try and stop the event. Somesh Kamra also informed us that similarly, the UFC has a few plans for India which he will be able to go into detail once the news is confirmed.

As far as the UFC goes, they are a supercharged super power in the world of MMA. I don’t need to remind people that when all sporting organizations and promotions were down n out, it’s the UFC that pulled up their socks and found a solution on putting up shows. Listen, putting up shows not only benefits the UFC, but also the company – the fighters, the staff members, production and also the association that employs the referees, judges etc. Its an entire ecosystem that being supported with the shows being held." Said Somesh Kamra "Sadly we all speak of working together, but I do know the other MMA organizations were trying their best to stop the UFC from putting up shows. They pulled all strings and went all guns blazing to stop them. Even Dana kept repeating the statement – “There are people that don’t want this to happen”. Precisely why he broke the news of Yas Island when everything was set and good to go. All other organizations are negotiating monies and cutting staff. The UFC is paying the same purse and hasn’t laid off a single employee. So much for being a market and a global leader.There are some plans in place for India. I can discuss that in detail in a few months from now. It's not finalized. But we do have some plans for India.

Somesh Kamra assures Indian fans that 2021 will be a great year for the sport

Somesh Kamra also provided us with an update on the future of Bharat Kandare in the UFC. Somesh Kamra informed to us that because of a few unfortunate injuries had kept him on sidelines. Somesh Kamra also assured sports fans that 2021 will be a great year for Bharat Kandare.

"Bharat Kandare has a few unfortunate injuries in the last 4 years. This time off has helped him rehab and recover. He is currently sharpening his wrestling skills and we will soon have him camp at JacksonWink Academy at Albuquerque post the lockdown. His USADA ban ends on 1/Nov/2020 and hopefully we see him back in the octagon in the first half of 2021." Somesh Kamra added "I assure you 2021 will be a great year for India, the UFC and Bharat Kandare."