The highly anticipated bantamweight clash between Yadong Song and Petr Yan is on track for its Mar. 9 showdown at UFC 299.

In an exclusive interview with James Lynch for SportskeedaMMA, 'Kung Fu Kid' addressed concerns about Yan's potential ring rust due to his year-long layoff:

"I believe that as a championship-level fighter, a long break won't have any impact on him [Petr Yan]. I think it will lead to an even better performance. He might reflect on his skills and improve them." [1:16]

This matchup holds significant implications for both fighters. Yadong, riding a two-fight winning streak, sits at no.7 in the rankings, with a victory potentially propelling him into title contention. Yan, the former champion, desperately needs a win to halt his three-fight skid and reclaim his place among the elite.

While Yan's extended absence raises questions about his readiness, Yadong remains undeterred. He acknowledges 'No Mercy's' pedigree and expects a formidable opponent, potentially even more dangerous due to the introspection brought on by the layoff.

Yadong Song unfazed by 3-round format; Predicts victory over Petr Yan at UFC 299

In the same interview, Yadong Song also addressed the impact of their upcoming fight being contested over three rounds instead of five.

When asked if the shorter format favors him, Song offered a nuanced response:

"It depends on how you set up the pace, you know. How you, who you face to... he's [Petr Yan] a good fighter, you know. This fight definitely gonna be hard one so... yeah, but I'm okay with that. My last three fights were five rounds, so I'm okay."[4:28]

His confidence extends beyond the format. When pressed about the fight's outcome, Song delivered a bold prediction, saying:

"No matter what happens, I will win the fight."[4:10]

Check out Yadong Song's interview below: