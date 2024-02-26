"Eyes lost this fight" - Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to Merab Dvalishvili's faceoff with Playboy model Francia James, fans react to her comment

Nina-Marie Daniele has reacted to Merab Dvalishvili's faceoff with Playboy model Francia James.

The UFC bantamweight recently made headlines after posting a video with James. The two attended the UFC Mexico City this past weekend and even linked up for a video.

A video posted on their respective Instagram platforms quickly went viral online. Take a look at the hilarious faceoff between the two below:

The video quickly garnered reactions from fans, including MMA media personality Daniele. The former Playboy model commented on the post by saying:

"Merab DvaRIZZvili eyes lost this fight LOL"

Daniele's comment led to a chain of reactions from fans who seemed to agree with what the MMA media personality had to say. Take a look at the fan reactions below:

"I think eyes won tbh"

"I told you Merab will have many girls when he becomes a champion"

"It was designed for a Merab L all along..no winning that game lol"

Fan reactions to Nina Marie Daniele's comments

Sean O'Malley discussed Merab Dvalishvili's victory over Henry Cejudo

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has shared his thoughts on the recent clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.

The two fighters locked horns on the main card of UFC 298 when Dvalishvili proved himself to be the better fighter. He scored a unanimous decision victory as all three judges scored the bout 29-28 in his favor.

Speaking about the same during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, O'Malley discussed the fight. 'Sugar' revealed that he heard rumors about Cejudo having issues in his training camp. Suggesting that it might have contributed to his loss at UFC 298, the UFC bantamweight champion said:

"I was hearing rumors on the fight day that, 'Hey, Henry didn't have a great camp... Henry didn't get to spar, didn't get to train as much as he wanted to.' So, with that being said, you can't go into a fight not 100 percent against Merab. Merab is a machine. He's on a 10-fight win streak. He's f**king good. So yeah, I wasn't surprised when I heard that. Henry is getting a little bit older. If he's done, he's done, you know?"

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments about Merab Dvalishvili's victory below: