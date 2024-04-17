"F**k the Mets" - Ryan Garcia alleges being thrown out of New York Mets stadium after being disallowed from throwing first pitch

Ryan Garcia has found himself with yet another controversy. This time, he claimed that he was denied the opportunity to throw the first pitch and was consequently ejected from the New York Mets stadium.

Garcia and Devin Haney were supposed to throw out the ceremonial first pitches at the Mets-Pirates game, but just before it got underway, they were abruptly removed from the field. The former was quite upset with this choice made by the baseball team and resorted to social media to vent his frustration.

In a video shared on his X account, Garcia accompanied by his promoter Oscar De La Hoya, expressed his disappointment with the Mets' sudden cancellation of their participation. He said:

''Yo guys, the Mets just wasted three hours of our life. To say at the end, 'You can't throw the pitch,' for whatever reason. There was no reason, and they kicked us out for no reason. I'm personally gonna say f**k the Mets. Don't ever go to a f**king Mets game again, f**k the Mets.''

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Garcia continued to air his complaints and criticized the Mets and MLB on X. In a different post, he expressed his support for the New York Yankees, the Mets' crosstown rivals.

The fight between the two boxers earlier in the day may have been the catalyst for the Mets' decision to cancel Garcia and Haney's involvement in the ceremonial first pitch. However, sources claim that the altercation was the result of building tensions. A brawl is said to have broken out during a confrontation at the Empire State Building after Haney shoved Garcia.

Devin Haney makes a solid prediction for his fight with Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia is set to face off against Devin Haney on April 20 for the WBC lightweight championship. The event is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Haney, who is unbeaten going into the fight, called Garcia a "C-level" boxer and said he would knock him out. In a recent video, Haney appeared confident as he spoke to his father, Bill Haney, and said:

"I guarantee, wallahi, I promise you. I promise you I'm knocking Ryan out good. They're going to see, the world’s going to see that I'm levels above this dude. Like I said, he's a C-level fighter. I’m a A+ fighter and I'mma show it. Insha'Allah."

Check out Devin Haney's comments below (2:05):

