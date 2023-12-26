“F the police” – When ex-UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared tragic story of father’s death in police custody before her birth

Arianny Celeste once shared a tragic story revolving around her late father. According to the UFC ring girl, her father Marco was arrested and subsequently died in custody before her birth.

The cause of death was later revealed to be "a massive brain hemorrhage." He was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and was awaiting trial.

Speaking on the incident, Arianny Celeste said:

“He was in jail for a very short period of time. He was being questioned by the police and he died, mysteriously, very quickly and had bruising all over his body and head and bleeding internally in his brain." [h/t - The Sun]

Arianny Celeste made this story public after an influencer targeted her for staying silent in the aftermath of the George Floyd incident, which put a spotlight on the issue of police brutality in the U.S.A.

Despite the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father's passing, Celeste maintained that she doesn't hold the police responsible, saying:

“So I could put myself in that victim category, I could be angry. I could say, ‘F the police’ and the police are this and that, but at the end of the day, if I have a problem, if I have an issue, I'm going to call the police and the police are going to be there helping me." [h/t -The Sun]

Arianny Celeste teases "something new coming soon"

Arianny Celeste recently took to Instagram and hinted at the UFC "doing something new." She posted several pictures of herself speaking to some very popular celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, Nate Diaz, Jared Leto, Chito Vera, Michael Bisping, Jack Black, and influencer Nina-Marie Daniele.

She did so alongside the caption:

"Something new coming soon. 😆🎥✨ What a great way to end to the year! @ufc"

Check out her post here:

Most of the people she was seen speaking to have a direct connection to the sport of MMA. That being said, the presence of A-list celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Jack Black, among others, hints at something very special in the works.

As of the time of writing, it's unclear what Celeste was referring to, but we'll likely find out soon.