“F*** all y'all, y'all are crackheads” - Regis Prograis plays perfect antagonist in front of Devin Haney's hometown crowd at official weigh-ins

WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis is among the most exciting boxers to watch today, and he's playing the heel perfectly ahead of his upcoming bout against Devin Haney. Prograis recently sounded off on Haney and his fans on their home turf during the official weigh-ins.

Former undisputed lightweight champion Haney moves up in weight to challenge Prograis in a light welterweight contest this weekend at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 'The Dream' vacated all four of his lightweight titles ahead of his fight against Prograis and is now looking to become a multi-division champion.

Regis Prograis and Devin Haney faced off for the final time at the official weigh-ins on Friday. Given their fierce rivalry, it was unsurprising to see Prograis grab the microphone after hitting the scales and firing shots at his opponent on stage. 'Rougarou' also targeted a booing California crowd and shouted:

"F**k the Haneys, f**k y'all talking about? F**k all y’all, y’all are crackheads."

Regis Prograis is on a five-fight winning streak and is coming off a split-decision win over Danielito Zorilla in June. He has a professional boxing record of 29-1. Meanwhile, Devin Haney has a perfect 30-0 record and last defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision in May.

Regis Prograis on overcoming adversity and tasting failure

Regis Prograis recently weighed in on his upcoming fight against Devin Haney and reflected upon the importance of going through adversity and hardship. Prograis believes that he's tasted failure before, and that gave him a psychological edge over Haney, who has gone undefeated in his career.

Prograis was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is a survivor of the devastating Hurricane Katrina. He also educated himself thanks to his sharp aptitude and a voracious appetite for reading. After relocating to Texas, he began training at the Savannah Boxing Club alongside boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

In an interview with The Guardian, Regis Prograis opened up about going through tough times and explained why it is important for a boxer to experience failure. He said:

"My daddy always says I had a harder route than everybody, but I just keep going... I’ve tasted defeat and frustration. I’ve been in a locker room after I lost, and I never want to go back there again. When you taste failure it makes you much stronger. Devin’s never had a failure, so it’s hard to know how he will react. So far, he’s been winning, but when it gets really hard on Saturday, he could potentially fold.” [h/t theguardian.com]