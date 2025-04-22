Fabian Edwards comes clean about the "vibe" at PFL in light of multiple fighter complaints, details personal experience: "They've sorted me out"

Fabian Edwards recently claimed that his experience with PFL (Professional Fighters League) has been smooth amidst the organizaion catching heat from several fighters. Several big names like Aaron Pico and Patchy Mix are pushing for exits, frustrated by long layoffs and unclear futures.

Ad

Edwards, however, clarified that he's getting fights, and the communication has been clear. Since PFL took over Bellator, many fighters have felt sidelined. There’s been talk of slow seasons, contract restrictions, and champions unsure of what comes next.

Edwards, from what he's experienced, claims that fight week was smooth and the operation is running well. Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani following his victory over Impa Kasanganay, he said:

Ad

Trending

“The vibe is good. For myself, the vibe is good. I feel like the operation was run smoothly. Everyone’s run smooth. At the end of the day, as an athlete, I can’t sit there and be like, ‘Huh?’ I’m fighting. So it doesn’t matter. That’s the attitude to have. But it needs to be sorted out. That’s a conversation that PFL and those athletes need to have.”

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

“I’ve been good. Honestly, I can’t lie. They’ve sorted me out. Everything’s been bang on. Communication with them has been good. I kind of know where I stand with them, and that’s good. Just because I’m good doesn’t mean everyone else is. Let’s sort everyone out. Especially the champions. That’s in my head. That’s what I think. No one’s told me anything or let me know, but I’m like, that pretty much makes sense.”

Ad

Check out Fabian Edwards' comments below (2:46:00):

Ad

Fabian Edwards weighs in on potential Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal clash

Fabian Edwards sees a potential Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal fight as a possibility, but only under the right conditions. He views the matchup as an easy fight for his brother but says it only makes sense if the UK MMA star is chasing money fights rather than a title.

Ad

With Masvidal hinting at a return, the history between him and Leon adds intrigue, but Fabian suggests it won’t happen unless the goals align. Weighing in on the potential clash in the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Edwards said:

“It’s an easy fight, isn’t it? It’s an easy fight in my eyes. But it kind of depends, you know, if it’s just for a money fight. If he’s not interested in doing a title, then yeah, it makes sense. There’s still a chance for him to regain that title. So in my eyes, it wouldn’t make sense unless he just wanted to do money fights.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.