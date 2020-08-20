Fabio Pinca exhumes confidence ahead of clash with Wiratchai

This Friday, 21 August, multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion Fabio Pinca will take his stand-up skills into the realm of mixed martial arts for the first time at ONE: NO SURRENDER III in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Frenchman battles Thai mixed martial arts pioneer Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai in a featherweight clash, and Fabio Pinca couldn’t be more excited.

“I watched his fights,” the 36-year-old said. “He’s good. I’m happy to face him for my mixed martial arts debut.”

Aside from adjusting his training to support the rubrics of his new sport, practice hasn’t changed much for Fabio Pinca, who will be one of seven martial arts World Champions competing on Friday.

“I’ve been training hard as always, but a bit differently because of the new rules,” Fabio Pinca said. “So, I’ve worked a lot on my ground game – and I love it!”

Wiratchai also loves mixed martial arts. In fact, the Bangkok native has a solid catalog of competitors who he has shared the ONE ring with.

Pinca, however, is unphased with “OneShin’s” repertoire. Although this will be his mixed martial arts debut, the man from Lyon, France, believes his overall fight experience will work to his benefit.

“He’s an experienced mixed martial arts fighter. But I have more experience in the fight game," Fabio Pinca said.

“My plan is to beat him in his rules. I’m ready to use all the mixed martial arts weapons. I see a unanimous decision victory for me.”

Catch ONE: NO SURRENDER III this Friday, 21 August, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Hotstar, Star Sports Select, the ONE Championship YouTube channel, or the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).