  Fabrício Andrade made major strides in grappling skills for Kwon Won Il rematch: "I'm very happy with my progress"

Fabrício Andrade made major strides in grappling skills for Kwon Won Il rematch: “I'm very happy with my progress”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:43 GMT
Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il - Photo by ONE Championship
Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is known for his fight-ending power and sublime striking skills.

But in training camp for his upcoming world title defense against South Korean knockout artist 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il, Andrade made special strides to focus on his grappling.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade talked about working on his jiu-jitsu to face Kwon as a more complete fighter.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative said:

"Regarding fighting, I focused a lot on grappling training. Since my last fight was a kickboxing fight, I spent a long time without training grappling. So, after I started training again, I started focusing a lot on jiu-jitsu and wrestling. But I always tried to improve my striking as well."

Andrade added:

"I really focused on grappling training and I'm very happy with my progress. I'm feeling very confident in grappling, just as I do in striking."

Needless to say, Andrade is ready for war and ready to show fans how much he has improved since his last fight.

Fabricio Andrade pumped for upcoming war against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170

Brazilian star 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade and South Korean banger 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il are ready to rehash their rivalry in a highly anticipated rematch.

The two lock horns at ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a live stream of the event or go to ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from specific locations.

Edited by C. Naik
