Fabricio Andrade excited to test his "more complete" arsenal in Kwon Won Il rematch: "I've evolved my MMA game"

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade claims that he has elevated his MMA skills to another level, and he is ready to showcase it in his upcoming contest.

The Brazilian puts his gold on the line in a rematch against 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il on Jan. 24 as part of the exciting ONE 170 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fabricio Andrade recently caught up with the world's largest martial arts organization and discussed how excited to display it on fight night, as he stated:

"I believe that in this fight I'll be able to show how I've evolved as an MMA athlete. I haven't evolved in a specific area, I've evolved my MMA game, and I believe that I'm more complete and have more weapons to use in my fights."

This rerun with his South Korean rival marks his return to MMA action since his world title breakthrough when he TKO'ed John Lineker in their bantamweight MMA world championship showdown.

Fabricio Andrade says that he reduced his rounds in sparring to have more recovery time

In a recent Instagram video that the Brazilian combat sports star published, he said that he focused on giving his body more recovery time in his camp for this match with Kwon instead of opting to beat up his body in sparring.

The Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai athlete revealed:

"Today I felt good, I did four rounds. I didn't come here with the intention of doing eight rounds today, I was only planning to do four rounds, but I could've done eight rounds because I felt good. But, I want to preserve my body and I have MMA sparring this Friday so I held back a little bit just to give my body a nicer recovery. But I felt good, four rounds are good."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

