Fabricio Andrade extinguishes any fiery beef with nemesis John Lineker: “He’s not a guy I’m angry with”

Fabricio Andrade has no beef with John Lineker.

Andrade and Lineker went toe-to-toe twice for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship between October 2022 and February 2023.

In the end, it was 'Wonder Boy' who came out on top in their second meeting — after the first ended in an unfortunate no contest — to capture the bantamweight division's top prize.

It was one of the weight class' most fiery feuds, but despite the animosity that lingered between the two in interviews both before and after their bouts, Andrade insists that it was nothing personal:

"No, we don’t have a personal relationship," Andrade said on the Nomundao podcast. "He’s not a guy I’m angry with. There was provocation there, but that’s because we were going to fight.

"I think it happened a lot the first time, right? Because I think he was avoiding that fight a little. So there was provocation the first time, but the second time was more relaxed. It was more of a neutral situation. Although there was still provocation, it was calmer."

See the full interview below:

Is a trilogy fight between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker coming soon?

Since their back-to-back battles, Fabricio Andrade has notched his first successful defense of the bantamweight MMA title, scoring a 42-second knockout over Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 in January.

Meanwhile, Lineker has tested his mettle in both Muay Thai and kickboxing with mostly positive results.

'Hands of Stone' landed a pair of impressive knockouts against Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko in less than a month before suffering his first setback in the 'art of eight limbs' against Kulabdam at ONE Fight Night 27.

Last month, Lineker made his kickboxing debut against former ONE world champion Hiroki Akimoto. Though Lineker delivered a spectacular performance, he came up on the wrong side of a split decision.

What comes next for Andrade and Lineker remains to be seen, but after picking up wins over bantamweight MMA standouts Kim Jae Woong and Stephan Loman, Lineker could be in line for a trilogy fight with his Brazilian rival.

Do you want to see Andrade vs. Lineker 3 in 2025?

