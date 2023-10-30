Fabricio Andrade fully prepared for Jonathan Haggerty showdown: “It’s been a very long camp for me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is heading into the most important fight of his professional fighting career full of confidence.

The 26-year-old Brazilian superstar has had months to prepare for what could be a history-making fight against arguably his toughest opponent yet.

Andrade is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3. The winner will go home with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

This fight has been in the works for quite some time now, and was initially scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15 a few weeks ago. However, several changes to the card pushed it back slightly, and now the two are ready to throw down anew.

Andrade says the ample time to get ready for ‘The General’ has only been beneficial to his preparations. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade says he’s had nothing but beating Haggerty on his mind for a few months now.

The 26-year-old ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“It’s been a long camp I think. Since my hand recovered, I went back straight into training, like nothing was confirmed, but I started to train right away. I’ve got some people in Tiger Muay Thai who just fight kickboxing and Muay Thai, so I just started training with them regularly. I think it’s been a six-month camp, you know, in total. It’s been a long camp, change of dates, pushing…it’s been a very long camp for me.”

If Andrade emerges victorious at ONE Fight Night 16, all the hard work will have been well worth it.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.