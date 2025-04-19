Fabricio Andrade looks at the silver lining of his defeat at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty: “Helped me improved my striking a lot”

Nobody likes to lose, but if there's one thing Fabricio Andrade took from his loss to Jonathan Haggerty back in 2023 is that a tough night in the ring can still lead to valuable lessons.

Ad

Their bantamweight kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 16 didn't go so well for Andrade. The transition from MMA to kickboxing was always going to be a challenge, and Haggerty, already the top dog, wasn't about to take it easy just because it's his first striking-only bout.

But while the night didn't go according to plan, that loss became a turning point for Andrade, who sees the silver lining in every dark cloud:

Ad

Trending

"But I think the experience was still good, you know. I managed to focus training only on my striking, it helped me improved my striking a lot, and it helped show me where or what I’m doing wrong when I strike."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This kind of mindset is what keeps him evolving, and it is the mindset that brought him to the top of ONE's bantamweight MMA division.

Ad

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Fabricio Andrade sees a break in the clouds since defeat to Jonathan Haggerty: “Every time you lose, you learn more”

Losses aren't just setbacks; they're opportunities for self-reflection.

Fabricio Andrade is now the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, and with a more focused striking, thanks to that particular loss against Jonathan Haggerty.

When you lose, you have to change some things," he said. "Even though it was a different sport, I do not like to lose. So it helps you improve, do things differently, and helps you get better. Every time you lose, you learn more than when you win. So yeah, sometimes you need that to push you to get better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.