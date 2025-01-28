Fabricio Andrade responds to Chatri Sityodtong hailing him the best bantamweight in the world: “I want to prove that”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil turned in a masterful performance last weekend in Bangkok, where he successfully retained his gold via a spectacular first-round knockout of South Korea's 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il.

Andrade returned to action after missing out on the entirety of 2024 due to injury, and put a beating on his challenger, ending Kwon's evening early via a crushing left hook to the liver that sent 'Pretty Boy' crashing to the canvas.

The performance earned Andrade a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself. But more importantly, it earned the ONE main man's highest praise, as Sityodtong deemed Andrade the best bantamweight MMA fighter in the world.

Addressing the media at the official ONE 170 press conference backstage, Andrade responded to the praise from Sityodtong.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"Right now I just want to be the best I can be. I feel like what Chatri said, I am the best bantamweight in the world, and I want to prove that. And to prove that I need to keep putting performances like I did tonight."

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand for free on watch.onefc.com.

Fabricio Andrade ready to resume his MMA reign: "The champion is back!"

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade may have failed in his bid to capture the kickboxing gold in 2023, but now that he's back in the mixed martial arts realm, the Tiger Muay Thai representative wants to reign as bantamweight MMA king for a long time.

The Brazilian star wrote on Instagram:

"Everything happens at the right time, the champion is back! 🇧🇷❤️🌎"

