Fabricio Andrade responds to Stephen Loman’s criticism: “He is a very boring fighter”

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade did not hold back on Stephen Loman, labeling him as a “boring fighter.”

This scathing reply comes in the wake of ‘The Sniper’s comments about Andrade’s decision to transition to kickboxing before performing his duties as the king of the 145-pound MMA division.

‘Wonderboy’ quickly pounced on the opportunity for two-sport supremacy, signing on the dotted line to face bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

The victor of the champion vs. champion bout will leave Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with two golden belts, as the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown will be hanging in the balance.

Loman, of course, was expectedly unenthused by this development, considering he was the consensus next man in line for a world title shot.

After hearing the Filipino’s criticism, Andrade fired back with his own venom in an interview with South China Morning Post:

“I mean, Loman is a very boring fighter. You know, I have been trying to create some heat with the fight against him, but it's not happening, you know?”

Perhaps ‘Wonder Boy’ is pertaining to Loman’s soft-spoken nature, which is a stark contrast to the champ’s intrepid personality.

The Team Lakay star, after all, is the type to let his fists do the talking. Once Loman enters the circle, he is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining fighters in the Singapore-based promotion today.

After annihilating Yusup Saadulaev and Shoko Sato, Loman showcased his evolution from a prospect to a contender with a 15-minute masterclass against the division’s longtime ruler, Bibiano Fernandes, at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year.

Instead of waiting around for Andrade, Loman courageously accepted a risky duel with another former champion, John Lineker, at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship’s Amazon cards are available free of charge for existing Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

Watch Fabricio Andrade's full interview: