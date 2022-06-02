"We are on different levels" - Fabricio Andrade on Kwon Won Il ahead of their ONE 158 clash 

ONE Brazilian bantamweight Fabricio Andrade believes that he and Kwon Won II "are on different levels" ahead of their ONE 158 mixed martial arts clash in Singapore this Friday.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade told Dylan Bowker what he thought about his Korean opponent going into the June 3 bout.

"He’s a good striker, you know, but I think we are at different levels. Especially talking about strikes. I think I’m a smarter fighter, it’s not just about to throw hands and kick. It’s how to throw, when to throw, as the difference in this fight is gonna be my fighting IQ."

Andrade is feeling confident and ready for this clash Kwon (11-3-0). As one of the best strikers in the bantamweight division, the Korean 'Pretty Boy' has multiple knockouts in his MMA career. But Andrade doesn't seem impressed.

The Brazilian fighter believes that the reason why Kwon has been so successful is because he hasn't had any difficult opponents in his last few fights.

The 24 year-old said:

"Also if you see our opponents, I think he got a bit more easier opponents on his last fight, so I’m looking forward to just prove that there’s a different level you know, and I don’t believe that his strike is on the same level as mine, if we think like I can put him down on the ground anytime and finish the fight on the ground as well."

In comparison, 'Wonder boy' Fabricio Andrade has defeated some serious opponents since his start with ONE. He faced competitors who were well-rounded and extremely technical.

For instance, Andrade has defeated big names in the division like the legendary striker Shoko Sato, who was 31-13 at the time, while Andrade's record was only 4-2. He also got past Li Kai Wen (10-4-0) via TKO.

Fabricio Andrade is an exciting fighter to watch ahead of ONE 158

All of Fabrcio Andrade's performances have been exciting bouts. The 24 year-old Brazilian has grown more technical as far as his striking game goes, with his excellent footwork, speed, and accuracy. Already an excellent kickboxer, Fabricio Andrade is always looking for ways to improve his striking.

Given that he's training at Tiger Muay Thai with a great group of former UFC fighters, including Jose Aldo and Petr Yan, it's only natural the Brazilian native feels almost invicincible.

Fabricio Andrade has proven time and again that he's a real threat in the division. I He'll be looking to achieve victory and perhaps a $50,000 performance bonus this Friday at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen.

