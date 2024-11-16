Fabricio Andrade says Kwon Won Il became a completely different fighter after their first encounter: “Really improved a lot”

A lot has changed since the first time Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il fought.

ONE 158 in June 2022 saw Andrade and Kwon clash to produce the next challenge for then-bantamweight MMA champion John Lineker. 62 seconds into the scrap, 'Wonder Boy' uncorked a vicious body kick that quickly folded the South Korean standout and brought an immediate end to their bout.

Since then, Kwon Won Il has bounced back with a trio of impressive performances against Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and Shinechagtga Zoltsetset. That success has led 'Pretty Boy' back to Andrade in a rematch more than two years in the making.

But this time, Kwon is not the same fight, and Fabricio Andrade knows it.

"The fight ended very quickly," Andrade told the Bangkok Post. "I was able to connect a kick to the body early on, but after he went back to the gym and really improved a lot."

Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il run it back at ONE 170 on January 24

On Friday, January 24, Kwon Won Il will get the chance to show 'Wonder Boy' how much he's evolved firsthand when they run it back at ONE 170 inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Fabricio Andrades' first time defending the ONE bantamweight MMA world title since his fourth-round TKO against John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker in February 2023.

Given his long layoff, 'Wonder Boy' is hoping to make things last a little longer against Kwon than he did during their inaugural clash.

“I don’t want it to finish too early. I haven’t fought for a long time, so I want to get some time in the cage, go three or four rounds and finish him in the latter rounds.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24 in U.S. primetime.

