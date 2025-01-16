Fabricio Andrade says time away allowed him to "evolve" and reassess his personal goals

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is one of the most active fighters on the ONE Championship roster, but even he needed some time away from the circle to focus on personal matters.

In an interview with the promotion, the Brazilian striker opened up about his near two-year layoff and what he did during that time, saying:

"I also evolved as a person, as a human being, and as an athlete. This evolution as a human being was very important for me, for me to better understand what I want to do and where I want to go."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ONE fans last saw 'Wonder Boy' compete in November 2023, where he duked it out with then-reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty over the vacant 145-pound kickboxing crown.

While Andrade put in a hearty effort, Haggerty's undeniable striking power and pinpoint accuracy eventually broke down the Brazilian's defense and ultimately succumbed to his prowess via knockout in the second round.

The 27-year-old's return to the circle will see him defend the bantamweight MMA world championship against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 on Jan. 24. The event will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fabricio Andrade stakes claim for sixth finish in ONE

Fabricio Andrade is eager to make a statement at the expense of Kwon Won Il. While he knows 'Pretty Boy' is chomping at the bit to avenge his June 2022 knockout defeat, the 145-pound MMA king publicly announced he will be going for the finish.

Andrade wrote in the caption of his recent Instagram post:

"We are 11 days away, 24th of January, we're going for another finish. Thank you for your support #andSTILL"

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.