Fabricio Andrade teases fans ‘some surprises’ for his next fight

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade had a huge smile on his face when asked by reporter Nic Atkin of South China Morning Post about his next fight.

Andrade told SCMP:

“We might have some surprises for the fans.”

Andrade already has a clear-cut challenger in mind when he steps back into the circle to defend his ONE gold. That man is Filipino superstar from Team Lakay, No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman.

But if Loman isn’t available, Andrade has other options.

See the full interview below:

A rematch with former ONE bantamweight world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker is a possibility. Andrade and Lineker went to war earlier this year, with the younger Brazilian taking home the undisputed world title belt. Despite Andrade’s dominance, it’s a fight fans won’t have issues seeing again.

Another possibility is a fight against reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

Andrade immediately called Haggerty out after the Englishman's knockout victory over the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 a few months ago. By all accounts, both men seemed to be open to facing each other.

‘Wonder Boy’ was in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 22 to support his friend and Tiger Muay Thai teammate ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, who ended up beating Arjan Bhullar to become the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion last Friday night.

The event broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23. The replay is available to fans in the United States and Canada via ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes