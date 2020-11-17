Fabricio Werdum confirms he has signed with the PFL; details on new venture revealed

As reported by ESPN, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has signed an exclusive contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Fabricio Werdum reportedly confirmed the news of his signing on Monday. Werdum explained that the opportunity of fighting multiple times in 2021 due to the PFL’s season format is what made signing with the organization interesting to him.

Werdum had words of high praise for the PFL and asserted that he’d like to compete more often than he has over the past few years. Speaking to ESPN, the MMA legend spoke highly of his negotiations with the PFL.

"It was a very good negotiation with them, and I know this event is getting very strong…I have fought for 23 years and this is my dream. I want to fight maybe twice in one night. I love the idea. You have one fight, you win, you go again.”

Additionally, Fabricio Werdum noted that he could likely compete in four or five MMA fights in 2021. Addressing the frequency of his fights in recent years, he recalled that he has only fought once or twice per year in recent times.

“I want to enjoy the moment because it's so hard for us to stop fighting. Imagine, all my life I have fought, and one day, I have to stop. For sure, I know that. Maybe two years. But imagine I'm the PFL champion at [age] 44? I know I can."

Furthermore, the PFL CEO Peter Murray confirmed Fabricio Werdum’s signing with the organization. Murray asserted that he’s honored to welcome one of the best heavyweight Mixed Martial Artists of all time to the PFL.

Murray continued that the PFL’s 2021 season comprises many top fighters from all over. Murray highlighted the fact that the PFL’s 2021 season commences in April on ESPN.

One ought to note that the PFL organization’s format features a regular season, playoffs, and then is capped off by a championship event towards the end of the year.

With the COVID-19 global pandemic affecting businesses the world over, the PFL too was coerced to change its schedule. The PFL’s entire 2020 season had to be postponed owing to COVID-19.

The promotion is now looking forward to returning in a big way, and will start its 2021 season in April, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fabricio Werdum enters the PFL after an impressive win in his last UFC fight

Fabricio Werdum’s last MMA fight took place under the UFC banner and witnessed him secure a spectacular first-round submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson in July.

O brasileiro 🇧🇷 @FabricioWerdum deu uma verdadeira aula de jiu-jítsu e finalizou o sueco Alexander Gustafsson no 1º round do #UFCFightIsland3 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/srO5X1dH5x — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) July 26, 2020

I’ll have a belt anywhere, any promotion. I feel like I’m 25. https://t.co/GJERiwFkyU — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) August 7, 2020

Fabricio Werdum enters the PFL riding the momentum of his highly impressive win against Gustafsson.

Werdum could face fighters such as former UFC heavyweight competitor Justin Willis, the PFL’s 2019 heavyweight tournament winner Ali Isayev. Mohammed Usman, the brother of current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, is also a potential opponent in the PFL.