Fact Check: Did Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway get cancelled? Debunking Google's UFC 300 blunder that led to MMA social media meltdown

The Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF title fight is set to go down at UFC 300 this weekend. Given that both fighters are known for their incredible striking skills and impressive resumes, it unsurprisingly shocked fans to see the Google search engine showing their clash as canceled.

Several fight fans recently took to social media to report that Google showed the Gaethje-Holloway fight as scrapped. However, this appears to result from a glitch on the tech giant's part rather than something the UFC has confirmed. In the aftermath, many social media users seemingly began trolling fellow fight fans with fake tweets and posts suggesting that the fight had been called off.

Despite speculations, the fight is still scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Interestingly, 'The Highlight' caught wind of one tweet declaring that his fight against Holloway had been canceled, and he shared his reaction via a YouTube video.

The video shows Gaethje reading a satirical X post stating that he's pulled out of his UFC 300 fight because of CTE and suffering from "stage 4 autism" due to brain trauma. Sharing a laugh with his teammate, Gaethje said:

"Listen to this tweet, 'Justin Gaethje is out of the fight with @blessedmma for the BMF title. Justin shared via his Instagram that he is currently suffering from CTE and has entered stage 4 autism."

Gaethje later hilariously asked:

"How do you spell autism?"

Alexander Volkanovski on the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 300

Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his prediction for the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight. The Australian backed his old rival, whom he's defeated three times in the featherweight division, to emerge victorious.

Holloway will compete in the 155-pound weight class for the first time in five years, losing a unanimous decision to Dustin Poirier the last time he fought as a lightweight. While Holloway's last attempt to win at lightweight was unsuccessful, Volkanovski believes he can get the job done this time.

In a recent YouTube video, Volkanovski called the fight in favor of 'Blessed' and said:

"We can’t forget Max Holloway’s chin... I’ve tried cracking it. Many people have tried cracking it and thinking, is Justin Gaethje gonna be the guy to finish it? I don’t know. It’s hard for me. I’ve said that a few times and it just doesn’t happen... You know Max ain’t gonna tire. Five rounder... I’m gonna say that my pick will be Max Holloway."

