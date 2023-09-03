Fact check: Is Andrew Tate Romanian? What is his connection with the country? Ex-kickboxer and influencer's nationality explained 

Andrew Tate is arguably one of the most popular men on the planet as of now. The former kickboxer's rise to fame started a couple of years ago when his controversial statements started to go viral on the internet.

Tate currently lives in Romania where he was recently recently released from house arrest after being taken in custody back in December last year. However, it is worth noting that 'Cobra' is not actually Romanian. The former kickboxer is of African-American-British descent as his father, Emory Tate was African-American and his mother is British.

Andrew Tate was born in Washington D.C., United States of America, and was subsequently raised in Luton, England. His move to the country of Romania happened in 2017. Interestingly, Tate while justifying his move to the country during an appearance on the Fellas Podcast, 'Cobra' had this to say:

"I like Eastern Europe as a whole because corruption is far more accessible. I find it offensive that a police officer in England will stop me and refuse to take a bribe."

Take a look at the clip below:

Former sponsor claims Andrew Tate says things for 'clout'

Andrew Tate has been quite vocal about his thoughts ever since he emerged onto the social media scene. While many of his beliefs seem to be extremely controversial, his former sponsor and the founder of Sidekick Boxing, Daniel Knight believes 'Cobra' says a lot of those things just to get attention.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Daniel Knight had this to say:

"I think he can be like an actor. To be honest I think he should be in Hollywood. What he says on camera doesn't mean what he [believes] in person. If you bring it back, he literally used to set up a camera in his own room and start ranting about [topics] for views."

He added:

"I'm glad you brought that up because he's saying things for clout. I do think whether he's believed these things or not, that has been another marketing ploy. That's exactly the same thing he did for Sidekick. He boasted about money I had given him... Huge chunks of cash that I hadn't. So I know a lot of things he does for clout."

Catch Daniel Knight's comments below (9:19 onwards):