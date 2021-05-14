Fact check: Was Jake Paul jumped by 3 men?

Contrary to rumors, Jake Paul was not recently attacked by three unknown men. A doctored video doing the rounds on the internet showed clips from various news outlets reporting that three unidentified men brutally assaulted the YouTube star.

The fake reports also stated Paul had to be hospitalized following the attack and that police were searching for the three suspects responsible. The video led many fans to believe the incident actually occurred, but after further investigation, we found that the news outlets in question never reported any such attack.

Although he didn't get jumped by strangers, Jake Paul recently got into a heated altercation with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The undefeated boxing legend's crew roughed up the YouTube star. The incident took place at a press conference scheduled for Mayweather's exhibition boxing match against Jake Paul's older brother Logan.

'No exhibitions' - Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather in a professional boxing match

Jake Paul and Mayweather engaged in a war of words when the former suddenly removed the latter's cap from his head. This action enraged the boxer, eliciting a violent response from him and his crew. Paul now wants Mayweather to step inside the boxing ring to settle their rivalry.

However, there's one condition. Jake Paul doesn't want to fight Mayweather in an exhibition bout. The 3-0 boxer wants Mayweather to put his 50-0 record on the line against him in a professional boxing match.

Speaking to The Sun, Jake Paul claimed that, unlike Mayweather, he only wants to compete in legitimate and sanctioned pro fights.

"I don't want to do exhibitions. I think that's the difference between Floyd and I and even my brother and I. I want legitimate pro fights that are sanctioned, I want to build my pro record, and I don't think Floyd would actually fight me outside of an exhibition as he doesn't want to risk his record. Maybe if we can come to some kind of agreement around that, I'd fight Floyd. But I'm not doing like the circus, exhibition s***."

