"Fake BJ Penn will never replace the real" - UFC legend who believes his family was murdered now fears an imposter is trying to steal his identity

BJ Penn reiterated his belief regarding the alleged murders of his family members and claimed that an imposter is trying to steal his identity. In recent times, Penn's social media posts and public conduct have raised concerns about his mental health.

Ad

A few weeks ago, the UFC legend took to social media to assert that a few members of his family were murdered and replaced by imposters. In a recent post, Penn stated that an imposter - whom he identified as Hawaii governor Josh Green - has an alternate identity as actor Erik Beach and is trying to steal his identity.

Penn shared a collage of pictures of the person allegedly trying to impersonate him, and included a voiceover in the video, stating:

Ad

Trending

"Fake BJ Penn will never replace the real BJ Penn. Erik Beach, who is Governor Josh Green, and is actually a black belt from my gym... But this guy isn't a black belt. He's a joke. I hear all those guys making trouble. But ere he is, trying to be fake BJ Penn and trying to get rid of me the same way they did to my mother, my three brothers..."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the post, Penn also shared a screen recording of Jiu-jitsu instructor Bronson Acdal's Instagram story. The caption implied that Acdal, Green and Beach were the same person masquerading under different identities.

The caption to the post read:

"Fake Bj Penn is way too ugly. So if you ever see me looking that bad, just know already will be Japan or never look like that."

Ad

Check out BJ Penn's Instagram post below:

Ad

Upon closer inspection of BJ Penn's video, it was noted that some of the pictures, which he claimed were of the imposter, actually featured Rodrigo Gracie, a prominent member of the Gracie family. This raises concerns about the validity of Penn's claims.

BJ Penn urged Hawaii Police to help him get rid of the imposters living in his house as his family

In a troubling Instagram post, BJ Penn shared pictures of his family members, highlighting facial features he believes indicate their fake identities. He urged the Hilo Police Department to conduct DNA test to verify his assertions.

Ad

The caption to his post read:

"Hilo Police Department I need your help. My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka we’re all murdered and I need you to investigate these guys get these people out of my house and my off my properties #hawaii"

Ad

Check out BJ Penn's comments below:

It is important to note that none of Penn's claims have been substantiated with evidence so far. Over the years, his erratic behavior has been widely reported, leading to many questions about the accuracy of his assertions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.