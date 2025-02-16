Fan calls Paul Felder "very biased in the mic," the UFC Vegas 102 commentator responds

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder has been called out by a fan for bias after UFC Vegas 102. Felder made his debut in the UFC back in 2014 and went on to fight 15 times in the octagon, winning nine of those fights.

In his last outing, Felder suffered a split decision loss to former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Felder retired from competition in 2021 and has worked as an analyst and commentator for the UFC.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 102, former UFC title challenger Jared Cannonier faced Gregory Rodrigues. The fight was dominated by the Rodrigues in the earlier rounds but Cannonier came back and knocked out the Brazilian in the fourth. After the main event, many fans criticized Felder saying he was "mad" when Cannonier won, to which the Irishman replied with a post on X and said:

"To everyone saying I was “mad” when Jared won his main event…you are so so wrong. I have been one of his biggest fans. I have thrown my pen down after big finishes prob 100 times. I also don't bet!! Morons . I literally said “that’s all she wrote.”

A fan dropped his reaction to Felder's post and said:

"Paul we love you, but you are very biased in the mic. It’s constructive criticism."

Felder reacted to the fan's response and said:

"Hey Mike. That makes no sense. Just some feedback."

When Paul Felder's triathlon career was ended by a hip injury

Paul Felder has been on commentary duty since announcing his retirement from fighting. The 40-year-old shared concerning news about his health caused by years of training in MMA.

'The Irish Dragon' had been dealing with hip issues for a while which turned severe after a long bike session. Felder did an MRI which revealed he lacked soft tissue in his hips, leading to friction between bones. He wrote on Instagram:

"Some bad news this week. Anyone close to me knows that I’ve had some hip issues for years. I have been kicking/doing martial arts since I was a 12 year old boy and all of that kicking and rotating has taken a big toll. After a hard bike and run this week I woke up in some serious discomfort, had livery little range of motion in my right hip. I have the hips of an 80-year-old man. I have no soft tissue left and am grinding bone on bone. I don’t know what’s next!"

Check out Paul Felder's post below:

