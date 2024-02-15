Fan plans to bet the house on Mackenzie Dern winning by Round 2 submission at UFC 298, the Brazilian strawweight responds

Mackenzie Dern recently responded to a fan's request for her to secure a victory via round two submission in her upcoming fight.

Dern is gearing up to face Amanda Lemos in a strawweight bout this weekend at UFC 298, which takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old American-Brazilian recently posted a photo on Instagram with her partner, Antonio Trocoli, on Valentine's Day.

A fan left an unusual comment on the post, urging Dern to secure a victory against Lemos in a specific manner so he could place a substantial bet on that outcome. He wrote:

"Can you get rd2 submission, please? I will put the house on it."

Dern promptly responded:

"I will try!! Haha, but don’t put the house 🤦🏻‍♀️😬😅"

Check out Mackenzie Dern's comment below:

Credits: @mackenziedern on Instagram

Dern replaced Tatiana Suarez, who withdrew from the event due to injury, and aims to bounce back after her loss to former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 last November. Before this defeat, she delivered arguably her most impressive showing to clinch a unanimous decision win against Angela Hill in a UFC Fight Night main event at the Apex last May.

Meanwhile, Lemos is also recovering from a loss, having last competed in her unsuccessful title challenge against reigning 115-pound champion Zhang Weili at UFC 292 last August.

Mackenzie Dern prepares to channel 'Khabib style' in clash with Amanda Lemos

Mackenzie Dern intends to revert to her tried-and-true approach in her upcoming showdown against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

Dern's strategy in her last bout against Jessica Andrade faced considerable scrutiny, with the American-born Brazilian attributing her performance to a defensive approach. Taking this into consideration, she aims to adopt a more aggressive forward pressure style reminiscent of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against Lemos.

During a recent interview with UFC, Dern previewed her upcoming fight:

"It was good for me to learn, but I know that my style is just pressuring; pressure, pressure, pressure. Be more like a Khabib style, going forward and making sure I keep them always aware of the takedown. I was trying to be a better, more evolved fighter... I realized I need to be who I am, and that's pressuring. That gets them way more nervous and gets the girls on the defense." [2:55]