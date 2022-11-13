ONE Championship grappler and jiu-jitsu sensation Danielle Kelly didn't get to where she is now by not having a good grasp of her fundamentals. Ask any world champion-level grappler, and they will always tell you that the basics are just as important as improvisation and experimentation.

In a recent video posted on Danielle Kelly's Instagram, the American grappling savant shared a video of her completing what looked like a basic guard pass during a competition. The pass was so basic that it may have caught her opponent by surprise.

"The most basic guard pass 😂 I’ve always competed against bigger girls up the ranks."

Kelly's basic guard pass seems to have been something she learned when she was just a white belt. But it's still very effective. Fans are reacting to her video and have provided some very interesting thoughts on her technique.

The pass appears to be a slight modification of the basic x-pass from the open guard. It's simple, versatile, and, most importantly, effective. Even the greatest world champions and jiu-jitsu icons still use basic techniques they learned when they were just beginners. The difference is that they've drilled and pulled it off millions of times in competition and in the gym. To get better at jiu-jitsu is to understand that it's a game of repetition.

Perhaps the most interesting comment came from ONE CEO and Chairman himself, Chatri Sityodtong. The legendary Thai fight promoter and BJJ brown belt commented:

"Mikey musumeci taught me this one! love this pass! 🔥🔥🔥"

It's interesting that even a brown belt like Chatri Sityodtong is still humble enough to learn basic techniques. It's also great that he's learning from a world champion like Mikey Musumeci. It goes to show how intricate and complex the art of jiu-jitsu is. One can reach a high level of mastery but still not be able to cover every move and technique in the book, as there are thousands of them.

