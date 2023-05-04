A fan with the handle '@McGregorRousey' claimed that Aljamain Sterling would beat Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 to become the greatest fighter of all time. The fan with the moniker 'Super Fan' set MMA Twitter on fire, with many users posting hilarious reactions in response.

Here's what '@McGregorRousey' tweeted:

"I think I speak for everybody when I say that when Aljamain Sterling beats Henry Cejudo he will be unarguably the greatest fighter of all time."

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey I think I speak for everybody when I say that when Aljamain Sterling beats Henry Cejudo he will be unarguably the greatest fighter of all time I think I speak for everybody when I say that when Aljamain Sterling beats Henry Cejudo he will be unarguably the greatest fighter of all time

A user with the handle '@MrAlienBob replied:

"I’m old enough to remember 'Aljo' getting dogged for weeks on end [after] initially earning the title."

Here are some other reactions to the initial post about Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo:

Skoo @SkoooSkee @McGregorRousey Definitely in the Bantamweight Division, but I see your point @McGregorRousey Definitely in the Bantamweight Division, but I see your point

FlyinOmoplata @Flyinomoplata92 @McGregorRousey Aljo needs some more defenses, but he could be up there with Cruz in a year or 2 @McGregorRousey Aljo needs some more defenses, but he could be up there with Cruz in a year or 2

☣ @ZaleCFC @McGregorRousey Aljo has no path of victory against Cejudo. He’s worser at everything except submission and that isn’t gonna matter when they fight @McGregorRousey Aljo has no path of victory against Cejudo. He’s worser at everything except submission and that isn’t gonna matter when they fight

Vic @VCI02 @McGregorRousey Better than fake champ champ Connor @McGregorRousey Better than fake champ champ Connor 😭

Kid Cuatro @The_Amazing_MC @McGregorRousey I know this is bait but Aljo is actually in the record for worst Championship resume of all time rn @McGregorRousey I know this is bait but Aljo is actually in the record for worst Championship resume of all time rn

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo will take place in the main event of UFC 288, scheduled for May 6th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The fight will see 'Triple C' make his comeback against Sterling after three years away from the sport when he retired as double champion in 2020.

'Funkmaster' last fought TJ Dillashaw in December 2022 at UFC 280, where he delivered a one-sided beating to the former bantamweight king before finishing him in the second round. Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo will mark the third title defense for 'Funkmaster'.

'He's just a strange guy, and I'm not looking past him' - Aljamain Sterling on Henry Cejudo

The main event of UFC 288 will feature the much-anticipated return of 'Triple C' - Henry Cejudo - as he challenges reigning champion 'Funkmaster' for the bantamweight title. Both fighters seem extremely confident in their abilities, so the fight on Saturday may have all the makings of a Fight of the Night bout.

Both fighters also stand to win performance bonuses if they manage to pull off a spectacular victory or a finish. While speaking to the media in the UFC 288 pre-fight scrum, 'Funkmaster' said the following about Cejudo:

"He is a cringy guy. I think he's just very socially awkward. Other than that, as a competitor I respect him and everything he brings to the table. Him talking about him wanting to rip my face off and I'm like, 'If you want to rip my face off, you would have shown a little bit of a different energy, but you were unsure of yourself. Like you're going to be unsure of yourself in the octagon on May 6th'."

Skip to 4:23 for 'Funkmaster' on Henry Cejudo:

Poll : 0 votes