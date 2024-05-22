Fan vote puts Tawanchai at an overwhelming favorite over rival Jo Nattawut ahead of ONE 167 world title matchup

After ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex pulled out of the main event of the upcoming ONE 167 on Prime Video card on June 7 due to injury, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title clash of Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut was assigned to be the headliner.

The two striking maestros will lock horns in front of their home fans inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent survey that ONE Championship held for the upcoming world championship bout, fans voted in favor of Tawanchai to get the job done against 'Smokin' Jo. They wrote the post's caption with:

"Don't miss the ACTION 💯🏆 Will Tawanchai keep his throne or will "Smokin" Jo Nattawute emerge as the new ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion? @tawanchay_pk @jonattawut"

The result of the survey showed that 81% of the fans are siding with the 26-year-old Thai phenom to keep his status as the unquestioned king of the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Stamp was supposed to defend her world title against Denice Zamboanga, but had to pull out of the fight after suffering a torn meniscus in her left knee last week in training.

She underwent surgery on Monday, May 20th.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai looking for his 9th victory under the world's largest martial arts organization

Tawanchai is coming off a successful world title defense against Superbon, who now has the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, in their December 2023 battle at ONE Friday Fights 46 with a unanimous decision nod from the judges. It was his seventh straight victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and his 8th overall since making his promotional debut in May 2021.

Included in those victories is a win against Nattawut in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 with a unanimous decision result in their kickboxing contest inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He aims to reassert his mastery against the veteran contender on fight night.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.