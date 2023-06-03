Nate Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center in Texas on August 5. With the highly anticipated bout just two months away, the Stockton slugger recently called for the fight to be relocated to a more marijuana-friendly state.

According to the laws in Texas, the recreational use of marijuana or cannabis is considered illegal and punishable by law. Given Diaz's well-known penchant for using marijuana, the UFC alum tweeted an animated GIF meme of Homer Simpson disappearing into a thick cloud of smoke. He quote-tweeted:

"We gonna have to move states."

Nate Diaz was backed by fans who agreed with his sentiment and made their opinions known in the comments section of the tweet.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 We gonna have to move states

One fan justified Diaz's demand, writing:

"He smokes weed. Texas is an*l when it comes to weed. Why would he move there.? The fight needs to move locations asap. His whole team rolls up."

Another fan welcomingly wrote:

"The only guy from Cali I would welcome to TEXAS."

Alex Stefan @AlexStefanmma @NateDiaz209 The only guy from Cali I would welcome to TEXAS

One user pointed out:

"Uncle Dana isn't in the way... Make that shit happen."

Ebenitez59 @Ebenitez059 @NateDiaz209 Uncle Dana isn't in the way... Make that shit happen 💪🏽👊🏽✌🏽

Another user asked Nate Diaz about releasing his own strain of marijuana:

"When is the Diaz strain being released??? The world needs an herbal Stockton slap."

Blake Moore @RBlakeMooreHTTR @NateDiaz209 When is the Diaz strain being released??? The world needs an herbal Stockton slap..

One fan joked with a meme, stating:

"Nate in training camp."

One fan wrote:

"We all knew this."

Another fan claimed:

"My honest reaction."

coachdad @awakeningvet @NateDiaz209 Do it, they ain't with ya. The state is in it to make money. If it don't make money, it don't make sense

MMA Kings head coach offers Nate Diaz training advice ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Nate Diaz is set to go eight-rounds against Jake Paul in the squared circle. Given Paul's experience in the boxing ring, MMA Kings head coach Rafael Cordeiro recently offered Diaz some valuable training advice to prepare for his boxing debut.

Diaz has 34 professional MMA fights on his resume and the 38-year-old is known for his legendary durability and seemingly unlimited gas tank. However, despite having trained boxing as part of his fight camps, Cordeiro believes Nate Diaz should adjust his focus on increasing his cardio even more.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, coach Cordeiro explained that while Diaz is used to three or five round bouts in MMA, boxers like Paul usually train for eight 3-minute rounds. He stated:

"It’s totally different training... It’s a totally different sport, it’s a totally different way that you spend your energy. You can’t fight boxing the way you can MMA. You’re gonna get tired in less than two minutes... It’s gonna be a tough fight for Diaz... if you want to go from MMA world to boxing, you have to dedicate yourself again."

