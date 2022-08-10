Is that Joe Rogan on the right? - Fans comment on bizarre arm boxing match between two Russians

Fans on social media couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Joe Rogan and a Russian fighter competing in a weird new combat sport.

A video of the fight taking place under "arm boxing" rules recently made the rounds on social media. It shows two combatants strapped by their waists to a table as they exchange punches.

As bizarre as the sport was, fans on Twitter were more fixated on the fact that one of the fighters resembled the veteran UFC color commentator. One commenter asked, "Is that Joe Rogan on the right?" That prompted some hilarious replies.

Check out the best comments below:

Meanwhile, another segment of Twitter users pointed out how weird it was for the fighters to scrap under such a set of rules. Some pointed out that it was ridiculous, while others appeared to be entertained by the sheer violence of it all.

Bill Juftes @BillJuftes @LawSelfDefense @joerogan The secret to this one is when they swing with their free hand, you yank their ass hard. This makes them overswing, so you take the hit to the side/back of the head (akin you "stepping in" their reach). Leaves you the opportunity to do a hard jab, with followup cross @LawSelfDefense @joerogan The secret to this one is when they swing with their free hand, you yank their ass hard. This makes them overswing, so you take the hit to the side/back of the head (akin you "stepping in" their reach). Leaves you the opportunity to do a hard jab, with followup cross

Nonya Damnbusiness🐻 @iball @LawSelfDefense @joerogan I don't know what the hell I'm watching but I know I want it to become an Olympic sport. @LawSelfDefense @joerogan I don't know what the hell I'm watching but I know I want it to become an Olympic sport.

Russia has produced its fair share of weird combat sports experiments, with the promotion 'Epic Fighting Championship' leading the charge. However, it appears that things are just getting weirder and weirder in the world of combat sports as the days go by.

Check out the video below:

UFC judge claps back at Joe Rogan

Seth Fuller has responded to Joe Rogan after the color commentator criticized his scorecard at UFC 277.

Fuller judged the heavyweight bout between Hamdy Abdelwahab and Don’Tale Mayes during the PPV event and scored the fight in favor of Mayes. Rogan disagreed and was highly critical of the judge during the broadcast.

Two weeks later, Fuller responded to Rogan on his personal YouTube channel:

"Joe Rogan you’re still my hero... But I have to face that, and everybody I know has to face that, and this is the important part, the commission has to hear that. Now the commission goes, 'Hey, this is why we shouldn’t have put this guy on the main UFC...' And that's to me, a bunch of BS, because if I’m doing it wrong, then cite me for doing it wrong. But if you’re pretending that I’m not experienced, or I was careless, or I didn’t think, and do my absolute best, and I don’t care about these fighters and care that the result is the correct result according to the rules that they agreed to, you’re just plain wrong."

Watch the video below:

