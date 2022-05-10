"They different" - Fans enjoy the Ruotolo Brothers' unorthodox training ahead of ONE 157

The Ruotolo brothers, Tye and Kade, have been training together all their lives and may have developed training programs that only they could pull off.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared one such example. The Ruotolo brothers used a board balanced on a rolling object in what looked like an effort to train their defense. The caption reads:

“The Ruotolo brothers have been at it SINCE DAY ONE 🤜 🤛 Catch them both in submission grappling action on 20 May, with Tye Ruotolo taking on Garry Tonon, and Kade Ruotolo squaring off with Shinya Aoki! 🔥 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu”

Fans are amazed at the athletic display that the boys showed in the video. One fan believes that normal people can’t pull off what they did in the video. He said:

“They different 🔥”

The brothers are set to make their debuts at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20. Tye will face Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Garry Tonon, while Kade will face MMA grappling legend Shinya Aoki. One fan got excited at the matchups, saying:

“Dang those are tough competition!!!”

Meanwhile, one fan is particularly interested in Tye’s matchup with Tonon, as the American is known to not only be really good in grappling, but also for having fun when building up his matchup.

“Tye vs Garry lol that's going to get crazy in a hurry!”

Garry Tonon having some fun while preparing for one half of the Ruotolo brothers

Garry Tonon can be as ruthless with his words as he is on the mats. As he counts down to the day that he faces Tye Ruotolo, the American is making playful predictions on his Instagram feed.

‘The Lion Killer’ shared a crudely edited photo of what he says will be a preview of his matchup with the 19-year-old BJJ prodigy.

It comes as no surprise that the No.4-ranked featherweight contender is confident to get a win heading into their matchup. Tonon, who is 11 years older than Tye, won his first IBJJF World Championships as a blue belt while Tye was just five years old.

For their part, the Ruotolo brothers have been training since they were three years old, and have won multiple titles in the sport before they reached the global stage of ONE Championship.

Edited by Harvey Leonard